All 9 victims recovered after helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant

LOS ANGELES — The bodies of Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven other people who died when their helicopter crashed in California have been recovered and are being examined, authorities said Tuesday.
The Sikorsky S-76B helicopter was on its way to Camarillo Airport in Ventura County, near Bryant's Mamba Sports Academy, when it crashed in flames Sunday morning in Calabasas, near Malibu. Bryant, 41, a five-time NBA champion with the Los Angeles Lakers who is the league's fourth all-time leading scorer, often used a private helicopter to fly to Lakers games from Orange County, where he lived, to avoid traffic.
In addition to Bryant and Gianna, 13, others who died in the crash were Ara Zobayan, 49, the pilot; Christina Mauser, 38, an assistant basketball coach at Bryant's academy; John Altobelli, 56, the head baseball coach at Orange Coast College in Costa Mesa; his wife, Keri Altobelli, 46; their daughter Alyssa Altobelli, 13; Payton Chester, 13, who played on Bryant's basketball teams; and her mother, Sarah Chester, 45.
Authorities said that three of the bodies were recovered Sunday and that the six others were recovered Monday. They said the recovery effort took time because the crash created a debris field of up to 600 feet in rugged hillside terrain.
Investigators said Zobayan, the pilot, had been given special clearance to operate under special visual flight rules in the difficult weather Sunday morning, when fog was so thick that the Los Angeles police ground their helicopters until the afternoon.
Island Express Helicopters of Long Beach, which operated the helicopter, said Zobayan, its chief pilot, had been with the company for more than 10 years and had logged more than 8,000 flight hours.
Jennifer Homendy, a member of the National Transportation Safety Board, or NTSB, said Tuesday that Zobayan had flown more than 1,250 hours on the S-76B and had flown the same flight path in clear weather Saturday.
Homendy called the incident Sunday a "high-energy impact crash." She told reporters that the helicopter lost communications with air traffic controllers at an altitude of 2,300 feet and dived at a rate of more than 2,000 feet a minute.
The helicopter didn't have a terrain awareness and warning system, or TAWS, which warns pilots when aircraft get too close to terrain, she said. Aviation safety experts have said TAWS systems have saved countless lives. The NTSB urged the Federal Aviation Administration in 2009 to require medical helicopter operators to install TAWS and other safety systems.
"Certainly, TAWS could have helped," Homendy said Tuesday, but she said she couldn't conclude that its use could have prevented the crash.
It also didn't have a so-called black box recording system, which isn't required on such aircraft.
Homendy said that the pilot was using an iPad for his flight plan and that an iPad had been recovered from the scene, but she said it wasn't yet known whether it was the one pilot used.
The NTSB will release a preliminary report outlining facts of the crash but not any findings or safety recommendations within 10 days, Homendy said. A final report isn't expected for as long as a year and a half.
Bryant's death triggered a wave of mourning and remembrances.
Mykayla Alewine, of Waller, Texas, near Houston, said her 13-year-old daughter's travel team played Gianna's team Saturday at the Mamba Sports Academy. Bryant was there, she said — "that was a big deal for them to go see Kobe, play with Gigi, and be in the tournament."
Alewine said in a telephone interview that her daughter and her teammates were at the academy to play another game Sunday afternoon when they learned of Bryant's death.
"My daughter just described it as a total shock," she said, adding: "Everyone hit their knees, and they did a prayer."
"It was one of the best experiences of her life, and overnight it went to the worst," Alewine said.
Lower Merion High School in Ardmore, Pennsylvania, near Philadelphia, which Bryant attended and where he played basketball before he went straight to the NBA in 1996, planned to observe 33 seconds of silence before its girls and boys teams' games against Upper Darby High School on Tuesday night.
Bryant wore the number 33 at Lower Merion, which he helped lead to a state championship.
The school said in a statement that it chose to go ahead with the games because that's what Bryant would have wanted.
Wearing Bryant's No. 33 warmup jacket, Gregg Downer, who was Bryant's coach at Lower Merion, said Tuesday that "Kobe would tell us to bounce the ball, squeak the sneakers and compete."
Downer, who is still the team's coach, said at a news conference that while "it may seem odd for a grown man to admit it," he had lost his hero.
"Never have I witnessed such passion, work ethic and intensity — such a unique and purposeful drive for greatness," he said. "No excuses. No shortcuts. No days off. Kobe set the standard. He was our superman."