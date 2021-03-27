All slingshot rides in Florida closed after teens get stuck

All slingshot rides in Florida were shut down after a cable failure in Kissimmee left two teens suspended in the air for nearly two hours Thursday before they were rescued, according to officials.

The rides were closed as a precaution so the manufacturer can conduct an investigation, the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services said in a statement to NBC News. The other attractions are located in Daytona Beach, Orlando and Panama City Beach.

Officials said the ride in Kissimmee was last inspected by the department on March 19 and “no issues were identified.” Park management reported that a cable failed on the ride, while a redundant safety cable remained intact.

Two teens being rescued from 'Slingshot' ride in Kissimmee, Fla. Osceola County Fire Rescue and EMS

Osceola County Fire Rescue rescued the teens, who were suspended 30 to 40 feet in the air. Authorities said no one was injured in the incident.

The four rides will remain closed until officials consult with the manufacturer and the state agriculture agency conducts its own subsequent inspection, officials said.