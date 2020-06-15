'All of them sat on this man': 911 dispatcher concerned about George Floyd arrest, records show

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

A 911 dispatcher in Minneapolis appeared to raise questions with her supervisor over how officers handled the arrest of George Floyd last month, telling him that it looked “a little different,” records released on Monday show.

In a brief call — audio of which was released by the city of Minneapolis — the unidentified dispatcher can be heard telling the supervisor, who is also not identified, that she wasn’t sure if the officers had to use force or not.

“You can call me a snitch if you want,” she said, but cameras showed that the officers “got something out of the back of the squad [car], and all of them sat on this man.”

She added: “I don’t know if they needed you or not, but they haven’t said anything to me yet.”

The supervisor responded that they hadn’t said anything to him either. It’s “just a takedown, which doesn’t count, but I’ll find out,” he said.

“We don’t get to ever see it so when we see it we’re just like, 'Well, that looks a little different,'” she said.

A Minneapolis police spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Floyd, who was taken into custody on May 25 after allegedly using a counterfeit bill, died after a police officer kneeled on his neck for more than eight minutes while he was handcuffed and face down on the street. The arrest was captured on a bystander’s cell phone and Floyd's death prompted widespread protests in cities across the U.S. over police violence and systemic racism.

The four officers involved in the arrest were fired.

Derek Chauvin, who was seen kneeling on Floyd’s neck, was charged with second-degree murder and other crimes in Floyd’s death. He is being held on $1.25 million bail and did not enter a plea during a June 8 hearing.

Three other officers have been charged with aiding and abetting Floyd's alleged murder.