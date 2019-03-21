Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

March 21, 2019, 8:56 PM GMT / Updated March 21, 2019, 9:10 PM GMT By Elisha Fieldstadt and Phil Helsel

A Florida man suspected of sending more than a dozen pipe bombs to prominent critics of President Donald Trump last year pleaded guilty on Thursday.

Cesar Sayoc entered the plea Thursday before a federal judge in Manhattan. He had previously pleaded not guilty.

“I know that these actions were wrong and I'm sorry" Sayoc said through tears.

Sayoc, 57, faces the possibility of a life sentence on 65 criminal counts, including using weapons of mass destruction and illegal mailing of explosives with intent to kill, according to the AP.

Cesar Sayoc is seen in a booking photo, in Miami on Aug. 30, 2015. Broward County Sheriff's Office via AP

Sayoc was arrested on Oct. 26. He was charged in what prosecutors have called the “alleged execution of a domestic terrorist attack” that involved mailing 16 improvised explosive devices to 13 victims throughout the country.

None of the bombs detonated and no one was injured.

Sayoc was accused of sending or addressing the devices to a series of high-profile Democrats, including former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, actor Robert De Niro and philanthropist George Soros, as well as to the CNN headquarters in New York.

When he was arrested in Florida, Sayoc was living out of a white van plastered with stickers praising Trump and attacking the media.

The van federal agents are investigating in connection with package bombs that were sent to high-profile critics of President Donald Trump is transported on a flatbed tow truck on Friday, Oct. 26, 2018 in Miramar, Florida. Carline Jean / South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP

Court records last week indicated that Sayoc was expected to plead guilty.

William F. Sweeney Jr., assistant director in charge of the FBI’s New York office, said in a statement in November that "Cesar Sayoc deliberately targeted 13 individuals with 16 improvised explosive devices, attempting to create an atmosphere of fear and intimidation from California to the eastern seaboard."