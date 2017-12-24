Alleged neo-Nazi teen suspected of killing Virginia couple

A Virginia couple was found fatally shot in their home on Friday, and a 17-year-old, who is in the hospital with self-inflicted gunshot wounds, is being charged with their deaths.

The couple, husband Scott Fricker, 48, and wife Buckley Kuhn-Fricker, 43, of Reston, were found dead early Friday morning, according to the Fairfax County Police Department.

Authorities did not identify the teen but said he was from nearby Lorton and knew the victims. His injuries are life-threatening, the police said.

"The preliminary investigation determined the suspect, who knows the residents of the home, got inside and was then confronted by the couple. The suspect shot them both and then himself," Fairfax County police said in a press release, adding that four other family members were home at the time and were not injured in the shooting.

It's not clear what the rapport was between the suspect and the victims. The Washington Post, citing relatives and friends, reported he was the boyfriend of the couple's 16-year-old daughter.

The mother of one of the victims told NBC Washington that in recent days, the couple had discovered that their daughter's boyfriend was an alleged Nazi supporter.

Crime scene tape outside the home of Scott Fricker and his wife Buckley Kuhn-Fricker in Reston, Virginia. WRC

"My daughter and her husband found out about a lot of the Nazi stuff just this past week, and they forbid their daughter to see him again," Janet Kuhn, the mother of Buckley Kuhn-Fricker, told NBC Washington. But she did not confirm that the boyfriend was the suspect in the investigation.

Calls to Kuhn from NBC News on Sunday went unanswered. Fairfax County police did not immediately return an inquiry seeking more information on the suspect.

Buckley Kuhn-Fricker was an elder care expert and licensed attorney, according to her company website. Friends and family described her to the Washington Post as tolerant and committed to civil rights and social justice.

A friend who spoke on condition of anonymity to the Post recalled Kuhn-Fricker fretting over her daughter's relationship and saying, “We can’t allow her to see someone associated with Nazis ... We don’t associate with hate groups in our house.”

The killings stunned residents of Reston, a D.C. suburb just over 20 miles away from the Capitol.

"It's amazing, because the loudest thing that happens around here is the occasional barking dog," a neighbor, Bill Aylward, told NBC Washington.

The Fairfax County Police Department said in a statement that, while their homicide detectives had obtained petitions charging the teen with two murders, "the petitions will be served on the suspect at a time yet to be determined, depending on his medical condition."