By Jared Grossman

A former soccer coach on trial for allegedly sexually abusing a girl he coached failed to appear for the closing arguments in his trial after tampering with his ankle monitor.

Justin Smith, 41, formerly a coach with the Southwest Soccer Club in Germantown, Ohio, is alleged to have "tampered" with his ankle monitor during the lunch break of his trial.

Though he failed to appear for the remainder of the trial, closing statements were made without him, according to Greg Flannagan, public information officer with the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

The last GPS signal officials received from him was in Franklin, Ohio, approximately seven miles away.

Justin Smith Montgomery County Sheriff's Office

While search efforts began, the prosecution shifted their concern to the safety of the victim.

"It was determined fairly quickly that she was safe with her family," said Assistant Prosecutor Dylan Smearcheck. "I think everyone kept an eye on that pretty closely."

Smith faces three counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, three counts of sexual battery, and two counts of sexual imposition.

A warrant has been issued for his arrest and Smith will be held without bond.