The two Baton Rouge officers involved in the case — Blane Salamoni and Howie Lake II, who are both white — were placed on paid administrative leave. Representatives for them did not immediately comment on the attorney general's decision.

The U.S. Justice Department also decided last May not to bring civil rights charges against Salamoni and Lake, finding that there was "insufficient evidence" for such a high burden of proof.

The state's investigation said Sterling, a father of five, was selling CDs in front of a convenience store when officers arrived at the scene responding to a 911 call about a black male in a red shirt acting threatening with a gun.

Alton Sterling was killed during an altercation involving police in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on July 5, 2016. WVLA-TV

Video shared on social media from a witness showed Sterling on the ground with the two officers trying to pin him down. The officers said Sterling had repeatedly failed to comply with orders and during a physical struggle, was tased twice by Lake to no effect.

Salamoni, who believed Sterling was reaching for a gun in his pocket, fired his weapon at Sterling three times in the chest, investigators found. As Sterling sat up, the officer fired three more times in his back.

Landry at a news conference Tuesday said Sterling had a loaded .38-caliber revolver in his front right pocket. He said the events took place very quickly and involved an armed man who "was continuously resisting."

He added that Sterling was under the influence of "drugs," according to a toxicology report, and that may have contributed to his noncompliance. Landry did not elaborate on what types of substances were in Sterling's bloodstream.

Sterling, a convicted felon, was not permitted to have a gun, but people who knew him have previously said he kept it on him as protection from robbers.

"I'm asking that everyone consider the family in the coming days and spend their time and energy in lifting them up, rather than creating further division," Landry said.