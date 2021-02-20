Amanda Kloots, widow of Broadway actor Nick Cordero, gets Covid vaccine

Amanda Kloots, the widow of Broadway actor Nick Cordero — who died of complications from Covid-19 — received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

Kloots posted a photo Friday on Instagram of her getting the Pfizer shot.

"I went to a site and waited in my car until all appointments were over in hopes that they had any extra vaccines. I was fully prepared to be turned away, but they said they had enough tonight for everyone waiting," she captioned the image. "I cannot tell you how emotional I was and still am right now."

Kloots' husband, 41, died in July after a monthslong battle with the coronavirus. His wife said he had no known pre-existing conditions but developed an infection that caused two mini-strokes and septic shock.

The Tony-nominated Broadway star was placed in a medically induced coma at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles and had to have his right leg amputated.

Kloots, who is a co-host of "The Talk," said she was "terrified" after her husband's death of getting sick with the virus. "Now I am one step closer," she wrote in her Instagram post.

In Los Angeles, where Kloots received her shot, only essential workers and people over 65 are eligible to receive the vaccine. After her Instagram picture prompted some backlash, the fitness instructor explained that she had to wait in line to see if the clinic had extra shots available.

"So, sorry that I am getting a little emotional, but this was a very emotional experience for me. I was perfectly fine being turned away tonight if that was the case. I was actually prepared to be turned away. I was giving it a shot, and luckily the shot worked and they had availability and they were happy to have people there waiting with willing arms. And I was happy to be one of those willing arms," she said in an Instagram Story.

"So please, please do not vaccine-shame me on my photo after this day where I am so grateful to have this first step in getting vaccinated against this virus."