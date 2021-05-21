Amazon shuts down construction at Connecticut site after nooses found

Amazon is shutting down construction at a facility in Connecticut after several noose-like ropes were discovered at the site in recent weeks.

The first incident was April 27 when a construction supervisor reported that a hangman's noose had been found on a second-floor steel beam, Windsor police said

The latest was Wednesday when officers on a private duty assignment "were made aware of the discovery of a rope which could be interpreted as a noose hanging within overhead beams on the site," police said.

"We continue to be deeply disturbed by the incidents happening at the construction site in Windsor and have ordered its shut down until necessary security measures can be put in place," Amazon spokesperson Kelly Nantel said in a statement Thursday.

The rope found Wednesday will be sent to the state crime lab.

The FBI is involved in the investigation, David Sundberg, special agent in charge of the bureau's New Haven field office, said, and lending its resources to Windsor police.

Seven possible nooses have been discovered at the site. After the first was found, police said they were informed on April 29 that five others were found.

Police said at that time that no other messages or markings were found at or around the site that shed light on intent or target.

Hundreds of workers from different companies have access to the site, police have said.

Amazon and the development company are offering a combined reward of $100,000 for information to find those responsible, an Amazon official said at a news conference.

Windsor is a town of around 29,000 north of Hartford.