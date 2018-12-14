Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Associated Press

ORLANDO, Fla. — Sheriff’s deputies say a worker at an Amazon warehouse in Florida stole nearly $4,000 in merchandise and gift cards, and sent customers empty boxes.

Orange County deputies tell news outlets 20-year-old Elvis Edgardo Soto was arrested Tuesday on a felony third-degree grand theft charge. He has been released from jail after posting $500 bond.

Amazon public relations manager Brenda Alfred said in an email Wednesday that Soto no longer works for the company.

An arrest report says another employee discovered the thefts after running a report for gift cards that had been redeemed within six hours of being issued by the facility. The report says Amazon reimbursed customers who received empty packages.

It is unclear if Soto has a lawyer who could comment for him.