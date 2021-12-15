Amazon’s Web Services outage is second in two weeks

Amazon's Web Services experienced a widespread outage Wednesday, just over a week after another Amazon outage disrupted major streaming platforms and other websites.

"We are investigating Internet connectivity issues to the US-WEST-2 Region," said an update on Amazon’s Web Services' status page at 7:42 a.m. PT.

It wasn't immediately clear what sites were affected.

Last week, Disney+, Netflix, Slack, stock trading app Robinhood and cryptocurrency exchange site Coinbase were among the sites reporting issues.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.