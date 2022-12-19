Amber Heard settles defamation case against Johnny Depp

Amber Heard has settled her defamation case against ex-husband Johnny Depp, she announced in an Instagram post on Monday.

Heard, 36, called the decision to settle with Depp, 59, "very difficult" adding that it followed "a great deal of deliberation."

"It’s important for me to say that I never chose this. I defended my truth and in doing so my life as a I knew it was destroyed. The vilification I have faced on social media is an amplified version of the ways in which women are re-victimised when they come forward," Heard wrote.

She characterized the settlement as "an opportunity to emancipate myself from something I attempted to leave over six years ago and on terms I can agree to."

"I have made no admission. This is not an act of concession. There are no restrictions or gags with respect to my voice moving forward," she added.

The settlement follows a monthslong televised trial that culminated with jurors finding that Heard had defamed Depp by writing a 2018 op-ed for the Washington Post, awarding Depp $10 million in compensatory damages and Heard $2 million.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.