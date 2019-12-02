Megan Rapinoe wins Ballon d'Or, named the top women's soccer player of 2019

The World Cup champion was awarded the Ballon d'Or on Monday. Lionel Messi captured the men's honor for a record sixth time.
Image: FBL-WC-2019-WOMEN-MATCH46-FRA-USA-AFP PICTURES OF THE YEAR 2019
United States' forward Megan Rapinoe celebrates scoring her team's first goal during the France 2019 Women's World Cup quarter-final football match between France and United States at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris on June 28, 2019.Franck Fife / AFP - Getty Images file

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.
SUBSCRIBE
By Associated Press and David K. Li

Megan Rapinoe on Monday was named winner of the women's Ballon d’Or award as the world's top female soccer player of 2019, while Lionel Messi captured the men's honor for a record sixth time.

Rapinoe led the United States to a World Cup title in July, scoring six goals in the tournament which helped her earn the Golden Boot as the competition's top scorer and the Golden Ball as top player.

France Football magazine has been awarding the Ballon d'Or since 1956 and created a women's award for the first time last year when Norway's Ada Hegerberg won it. Hegerberg was fourth this time.

Megan Rapinoe of United States (C) running with the ball during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France group F match between USA and Thailand at Stade Auguste Delaune in Reims, France on June 11, 2019.Marcio Machado / Getty Images file

Let our news meet your inbox. The news and stories that matters, delivered weekday mornings.

A day after scoring his 614th career goal for Barcelona, Messi reclaimed the men's trophy he last won in 2015.

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk was second in the polling, followed by Cristiano Ronaldo, who shared the record of five Ballon d’Ors with Messi until Monday.

Messi’s and Ronaldo’s 10-year grip on the prestigious individual award organized by France Football magazine was ended last year by Luka Modric.

But Messi was back on top of his game over the past 12 months. Messi scored 36 times last season en route to the Spanish Liga title, and was the Champions League top scorer.

The Argentine has not showed any sign of slowing down since the start of the new European season, marking his 700th game for Barcelona last week with a goal and two assists in beating Borussia Dortmund 3-1.

Van Dijk clinched the 2019 Champions League crown with the Reds after defeating Messi’s Barcelona in the semifinals 4-3 on aggregate, included a 4-0 win at Anfield in the return match.

Messi also won his sixth FIFA award in September, edging Van Dijk, who missed the chance to become the first defender to top the France Football poll since Italy’s World Cup-winning captain, Fabio Cannavaro, in 2006.

The Liverpool center back was among seven teammates nominated, along with goalkeeper Alisson Becker, defender Trent Alexander-Arnold, midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum and forwards Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino.

Juventus defender Mattis De Light won the Kopa Trophy for the best under-21 player, and the inaugural Yashin Trophy given to the year's best men's goalkeeper went to Liverpool’s Alisson.

Associated Press
Image: David K. LiDavid K. Li

David K. Li is a breaking news reporter for NBC News.