American aid worker kidnapped in West Africa released after more than 6 years, officials say

An American held hostage in West Africa for more than six years has been released, the Biden administration announced Monday.

Aid worker Jeff Woodke was last seen in Niger before his kidnapping in October 2016.

"I’m gratified & relieved to see the release of U.S. hostage Jeff Woodke after over 6 years in captivity," said a statement from national security adviser Jake Sullivan.

"The U.S. thanks Niger for its help in bringing him home to all who miss & love him. I thank so many across our government who’ve worked tirelessly toward securing his freedom."

As of late Monday morning, Woodke's wife, Els Woodke, hadn't spoken to her freed husband but she thanked everyone involved in securing his release.

"Els has not yet heard from Jeff but she has been told he is in good condition," said a family statement.

"She has expressed her profound thanks to the many people in governments and others around the world who have worked so hard to see this result. She praises God for answering the prayers of Christians everywhere who have prayed for this outcome."

