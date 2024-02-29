American Airlines flight from N.Y. to Spain diverts to Boston due to cracked windshield

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

An American Airlines flight from New York to Spain was forced to divert to Boston’s Logan International Airport due to a cracked windshield Wednesday night, officials said.

Madrid-bound Flight 94 had departed New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport around 7:30 p.m. and an alert was issued around 9:45 p.m. due to the windshield issue, Massachusetts State Police said, according to NBC Boston.

The plane landed in Boston shortly after 10 p.m., according to FlightAware data.

American Airlines said the plane was diverted due to a “maintenance issue.” After landing safely, the aircraft was taken out of service to be inspected.

The diverted customers were provided hotel accommodations overnight and will be placed on another flight to head to Madrid.

“When it happened, it was kind of shocking,” passenger Nico Moreno told NBC Boston. “No one could believe it and then when we return, we land and they say, ‘OK, guys you have to spend the night in Boston.’ And I think everyone, not freaked out, but we got mad.”

According to FlightAware data, the replacement flight departs Boston at 4 p.m. Thursday.

“We never want to disrupt our customers’ travel plans and apologize for the inconvenience this has caused,” the airline said.

The incident marks the latest airline snafu that has raised concern over aircraft safety.

In January, the door panel of Boeing-manufactured Alaska Airlines plane blew out midflight over Portland, Oregon, forcing an emergency landing.