An American Airlines passenger opened the plane emergency door shortly after it landed at Miami International Airport and jumped onto the wing, officials said.

The passenger, who has not been identified, "was immediately detained by law enforcement," the airline said in a statement after the Wednesday incident.

The flight had come from Cali, Colombia.

"We thank our team members and law enforcement for their professionalism and quick action," American said in the statement.

The Federal Aviation Administrationhas reported "a disturbing increase" in unruly behavior on planes. There have been nearly 4,500 reports of unruly passengers since the beginning of the year. In a typical year, the transportation agency sees 100 to 150 formal cases of bad passenger behavior.