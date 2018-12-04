Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

/ Updated By Daniella Silva

Peter Sean Brown is a U.S. citizen born in Philadelphia. But when he showed up at a Florida sheriff’s office for violating probation after testing positive for marijuana, he was told he would be detained and flagged for deportation after a request from Immigration and Customs Enforcement, according to a federal lawsuit filed Monday.

Brown repeatedly told officers at the Monroe County Sheriff's Office in Florida that he was a U.S. citizen, offering to produce his birth certificate, according to the lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union, the Southern Poverty Law Center, and Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP. Brown, 50, had been living in Florida for the last decade, according to the suit.

“Despite his repeated protests to multiple jail officers, his offer to produce proof, and the jail’s own records, the Sheriff’s Office held Mr. Brown so that ICE could deport him to Jamaica — a country where he has never lived and knows no one,” the complaint said.

The lawsuit also claims that Brown's inmate file at the sheriff's office indicated he was citizen in multiple places, including listing his place of birth as Philadelphia. That file also showed Brown had a valid Florida driver's license, according to the suit.

Brown's friend and manager of the restaurant where he worked, Brooke Lynch, checked Brown's name in an online inmate locater and discovered he had an ICE detainer request against him, according to the suit. But that detainer allegedly had some discrepancies, according to the suit, listing an incorrect birth date for Brown and indicating he was 7 feet tall when he is 5 foot 7 inches.

During his time in jail, the suit alleges the officers mocked him, one telling him “‘everything’s gonna be alright’ in a Jamaican accent.”

When Brown tried to tell officers he was born in Philadelphia, one guard sang to him the theme of the 1990s sitcom "The Fresh Prince of Bel Air," where actor Will Smith raps about being “born and raised” in West Philadelphia.

Brown spent three weeks in jail in April before he was turned over to the Krome immigration detention center in Miami, according to the lawsuit.

“Mr. Brown was terrified that he could be put on a plane at any moment and deported to Jamaica,” the suit said.

While he was jailed, Brown filed several formal complaints with Sheriff Rick Ramsay saying he was being falsely accused, according to the suit.

"I have been wrongly accused and threatened with deportation from ICE," he wrote in one, according to the lawsuit. "I am and have always been a citizen of the United States."

That complaint also stated that 20 years ago in New Jersey, the predecessor agency to ICE had mistakenly arrested and then released him after they learned he was a citizen, according to the lawsuit.

After Brown was turned over to ICE, agents agreed to look at Brown’s birth certificate as proof of his citizenship, which his roommate emailed over and ICE determined he was in fact a U.S. citizen, according to the suit.

“After confirming that Mr. Brown was a U.S. citizen, ICE hastily arranged for his release from Krome,” the suit said. “Before he left, they confiscated all the documents they had given him regarding his impending deportation.”

The sheriff's office and ICE did not immediately respond to request for comment.

While ICE is not named in the lawsuit, the case takes aim at the relationship some local law enforcement authorities have with the agency. In Monroe County, officials sent Brown's fingerprints to the FBI, which then forwarded those fingerprints to ICE, according to the lawsuit.

The following day, an ICE officer sent a detainer request for Brown, asking that the jail hold him for up to 48 hours beyond the time he would have been released, according to the lawsuit. The sheriff's office agreed to that request and rearrested Brown after he appeared in court on April 26 for his probation violation, despite a judge ordering his release, according to the suit.

The lawsuit accuses the sheriff's office of "carelessly and aggressively" arresting people for ICE under what's known as a Basic Ordering Agreement between the two, where the sheriff's office receives $50 for each individual it holds at ICE's request.

The suit, which was filed in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida, claims Brown’s Fourth Amendment rights were violated. The Fourth Amendment protects people from unreasonable search and seizure by the government.

“It’s shocking and not right that somebody can lose their human rights and have all dignity stripped away simply because someone delivers a piece of paper or signs a form,” Brown said in a statement released by the ACLU.