American college student reported missing during study abroad trip is alive in Spain, officials say

An American college student who was reported missing during a study abroad trip in France is alive in Spain, the prosecutor of the Justice Palace of Grenoble said Friday.

A spokesperson for the office said that prosecutor Eric Vaillant told French media that Ken DeLand Jr. had been able to speak with his parents.

His mother, Carol Laws, confirmed to NBC News that she talked to her son but did not provide further details.

DeLand was reported missing last month while studying at the University Grenoble Alpes in France, his family posted on a website. They said at the time that they had last heard from DeLand on Nov. 27 via WhatsApp, a text message and calling app.

The website was updated Friday morning with the message: "KENNY HAS BEEN FOUND. We will update with more information as we get it! THANK YOU to everyone for helping us bring Kenny home!"

The 22-year-old went to class on Nov. 28, his family had said. The following day, he left his host family's home and boarded a train for Valence, France, packing a small bag that held his cellphone, food, wallet and a change of clothes.

The family said on the website that DeLand's phone pinged on Nov. 30 at the Valence train station, and days later, on Dec. 3, he made a purchase at a sporting goods store.

The disappearance was investigated by the Grenoble public prosecutor’s office.

