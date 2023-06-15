American couple found dead in Mexico hotel room died of carbon monoxide poisoning, family says

The family of Abby Lutz, one of two Americans found dead in Mexico on Tuesday, told NBC News on Thursday they believe she and her boyfriend died of carbon monoxide poisoning while on vacation.

Abby Lutz was found with her boyfriend, John Heathco, in a hotel room in the community of El Pescadero on Mexico's Baja California peninsula, according to the state attorney in Baja.

Initial forensic examination indicated that the couple died of intoxication by a substance, though authorities are still working to determine what the substance was.

But Abby Lutz's family said in their GoFundMe for funeral costs that authorities informed them the couple may have died of carbon monoxide poisoning due to improper ventilation.

Abby Lutz. Courtesy The Lutz Family

Abby Lutz's stepsister, Gabrielle Slate, said the couple had felt terribly sick over the weekend and went to the hospital where they were given intravenous fluids.

"Saturday she got really sick and they thought it was food poisoning," Slate said. "She wasn't getting any better so they took her to the ER and she got some help there and went back to the hotel feeling good."

Her family believed the couple were improving and enjoying the rest of their vacation until they received a call from the U.S. State Department, stepmother Racquel Lutz said.

"They just thought it was food poisoning," she said. "They had no idea. None of us thought about that. You know, because you can't smell carbon monoxide."

Henar Gil, general manager of Rancho Pescadero, offered condolences to the family in a statement Thursday.

"The safety and security of our guests and colleagues is always a top priority," Gil said. "Local authorities confirmed there was no evidence of violence related to this isolated incident, and there is no threat to guests’ safety or wellbeing at this time."

Gil also said the hotel would refrain from speculation on the cause of death and referred further inquires to local authorities.

Slate said her stepsister was a frequent traveler and the couple was very familiar with Mexico. The family knew both Abby Lutz and her boyfriend were smart travelers and only frequented areas that they believed were safe.

"I think that's the hardest part is going to a resort that you think you're going to be taken care of at," Slate said.

"It was just so senseless and it could have been prevented," Racquel Lutz said.

Carbon monoxide was responsible for two incidents last year where Americans died of the noxious gas during vacation.

In May last year, three tourists — Michael Phillips, 68; Robbie Phillips, 65; and Vincent Chiarella, 64 — died at a Sandals resort in the Bahamas due to carbon monoxide poisoning.

Months later in November, a group of Americans staying at an Airbnb in Mexico City died the same way. Their families told NBC News at the time that they were shocked the rental company didn't require hosts to have working carbon monoxide detectors.

Abby Lutz's father, Tony Lutz, is devastated over her death, the family said Thursday. She had just made travel plans to visit him for Father's Day this upcoming weekend.

Her stepmother described her as an animal lover who was always excited to give out gifts on Christmas, making "knick knacks" for everyone at her pottery class.

"I'd always wanted more children and I got Abby when Tony and I got married," she said. "And that was one of the most wonderful parts to have another daughter to be able to share life with."

Slate said she'll remember her sister for her sweetness, and her love for her nieces and nephews.

"I don't think I've ever heard her say a bad word about anyone," Slate said. "She's the happiest, positive person. She loved everyone around her"