American nurse and her child kidnapped in Haiti have been released, organization says

A nurse and her child, both Americans, were released nearly two weeks after they were kidnapped in Haiti, a nonprofit connected to the woman said Wednesday.

"It is with a heart of gratitude and immense joy that we at El Roi Haiti confirm the safe release of our staff member and friend, Alix Dorsainvil and her child who were held hostage in Port au Prince, Haiti," the group said in a message on its website. "Today we are praising God for answered prayer!"

Dorsainvil, a community health nurse married to the group's founder and director, Sandro Dorsainvil, and the pair’s child, were kidnapped last month from the group's location near Port-au-Prince.

The mother and child were serving in the community ministry when they were taken, the organization had said.

Demonstrators demand the release of kidnapped New Hampshire nurse Alix Dorsainvil and her daughter in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, on Aug. 3. Richard Pierrin / AFP - Getty Images

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.