American teacher found strangled to death at her home in Dominican Republic

An American teacher was found bound and strangled to death in her apartment in the Dominican Republic, police say.
Patricia Ann Anton, 63, was found dead in her apartment in Cabarete, on the country's rural northern coast, with her hands and feet tied, Dominican Republic National Police said.
Anton was robbed by unknown suspects of a cell phone, laptop, 40-inch television, sheets and a pair of sports shoes, police said.
The acting medical examiner ruled strangulation the cause of death and ordered the shipment of Anton's body to the National Institute of Forensic Pathology in Santiago.
Anton worked at 3 Mariposas Montessori, according to her Facebook page and the school's website, which lists her as a consultant.
According to the school's website, Anton was born in Italy and spent "a large portion of her life traveling with her family before settling down in Michigan to raise her own family."
She also served as a legislative aide at the Michigan State Capital and volunteered in Guatemala City, Guatemala and Matagorda in the Dominican Republic prior to joining 3 Mariposas Montessori's faculty.
"She brings her love for children and dedication to making positive changes through education to our school," the website states.