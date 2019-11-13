American teacher found strangled to death at her home in Dominican Republic

An American teacher was found bound and strangled in her apartment in the Dominican Republic, police say.
Patricia Ann Anton, 63, was found dead in her apartment in Cabarete, on the country's rural northern coast, with her hands and feet tied, the Dominican Republic National Police said.
Anton was robbed by unknown suspects of a cellphone, laptop, 40-inch television, sheets and a pair of sports shoes, police said.
The acting medical examiner said Anton died due to strangulation and ordered her body be shipped to the National Institute of Forensic Pathology in Santiago. An official autopsy report will take days to complete and be released to the United States consulate in the Dominican Republic and the prosecutor's office in Puerto Plata, the National Forensic Science Institute told NBC News.
Anton worked at 3 Mariposas Montessori, according to her Facebook page and the school's website, which lists her as a consultant.
According to the school's website, Anton was born in Italy and spent "a large portion of her life traveling with her family before settling down in Michigan to raise her own family."
She also served as a legislative aide at the Michigan State Capital and volunteered in Guatemala City, Guatemala and Matagorda in the Dominican Republic prior to joining 3 Mariposas Montessori's faculty.
"She brings her love for children and dedication to making positive changes through education to our school," the website states.