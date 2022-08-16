American tourist dies at Sandals resort in Bahamas after having Covid-related symptoms, police say

An American tourist was found dead at a Bahamas resort, police announced Tuesday.

The man, who was not identified, is believed to be in his 70s and no foul play is suspected, according to the Royal Bahamas Police Force.

An autopsy is pending to determine official cause of death, but a preliminary investigation shows the man was isolating after experiencing Covid-related symptoms, a police spokeswoman said.

He was staying at the Sandals Emerald Bay Resort in Great Exuma at the time of his death, police said. The resort did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In May, three American tourists were killed by carbon monoxide poisoning at the same Sandals resort on Exuma. Police determined it to be an isolated incident in a structure that housed two guest rooms.