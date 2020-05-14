Americans are moving again — see how driving, walking and transit are returning to normal

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Americans are moving again. Or, at least, they're looking for directions again.

After two months of social distancing and staying home to curb the spread of the coronavirus, data from Apple suggests that people in several cities, most of them where reopening plans are in place, are starting to venture outside their homes again.

Apple began publishing data in April showing the change in searches for directions in Apple Maps in about 70 U.S. cities. And while the data showed clear drop-offs in requests for transit, walking and driving directions in March, search volume has moved back to pre-coronavirus levels in seven cities.

Walking directions are above where they were in late January in Toledo, Ohio; Omaha, Nebraska; Corpus Christi, Texas; Virginia Beach, Virginia; Bakersfield, California; Tulsa, Oklahoma; and Memphis, Tennessee. Driving directions also rebounded in several of those cities, with Omaha, Corpus Christi, Memphis and Toledo all back above pre-coronavirus levels.