Americans shouldn't travel to U.K. because of Covid, State Department says

Americans are being warned not to travel to the United Kingdom because of high levels of Covid-19 in the country.

The U.S. State Department's "do not travel" advisory came Monday after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that the country is experiencing a "very high level" of the disease.

The new warnings urge all Americans — even those fully vaccinated — to avoid travel to the U.K.

The warning was issued the same day that almost all lockdown restrictions were lifted in England.

The State Department said it issued the "do not travel" advisory to reflect the CDC issuing a "level 4" notice.

In May, the State Department urged Americans to "reconsider travel" to the U.K., when the CDC's notice was at level three, meaning a "high" level of the disease. Before that, the warning was at the higher level and advised Americans to not travel to the U.K.

Britain recorded 54,674 new Covid-19 cases Saturday, which is its highest daily number since January.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is self-isolating for 10 days after coming into contact with a person confirmed to have Covid-19. Johnson had the disease last year, he was hospitalized and went to the intensive care unit and received oxygen treatment.

Johnson had delayed easing Covid lockdown restrictions by a month because of the more transmissible delta variant.

In Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, governments have not reopened fully.

In North America, Canada on Monday announced that fully vaccinated Americans will be allowed to enter the country on Aug. 9.

The Public Health Agency of Canada cited increased vaccination rates in Canada and reduced pressure on its healthcare capacity.

Covid cases, hospitalizations and deaths have been increasing in the U.S. The delta variant is now the dominant strain, the CDC said earlier this month.

The health department in Los Angeles County, the most populous county in the nation, recently re-imposed rules requiring everyone to wear masks indoors becausde of increasing cases.