In late June, Mailinh Nguyen worked two 12-hour shifts as a certified nursing assistant at Fountain Valley Regional Hospital in California's Orange County, looking after the same patient each night. After the second shift, Nguyen said, a supervisor told her that the patient had tested positive for COVID-19.

Nguyen worried that she'd been exposed, because the only personal protective equipment she wore during those shifts was a surgical mask. However, she said, the hospital instructed her to continue working as usual, until she developed symptoms of COVID-19 two days later. Then the hospital placed her in quarantine but told her that she couldn't get tested for the coronavirus at the hospital — she had to go to a community testing site, instead, she said.

"After that, I didn't get paid for over two weeks I was quarantined," said Nguyen, who returned to work after having tested negative.

Workers at Fountain Valley have repeatedly raised alarms in recent weeks about hospital practices they fear leave them vulnerable to the coronavirus — including lack of testing, reuse of personal protective equipment and subpar infection controls — by writing to the CEO, calling lawmakers and staging two demonstrations outside the hospital. In July, the National Union of Healthcare Workers, which represents employees like Nguyen, submitted a complaint to the California Department of Public Health, which the union said prompted an investigation that continues. (The department said that complaints are confidential and that it couldn't comment on any investigations.)

"It's pretty crazy that major league baseball players have access to testing every other day, but nurses, certified nursing assistants, respiratory therapists — folks that are really in it caring for people that have COVID — can't get tested at all," said registered nurse Jessica Early, a patient policy advocate for the union.

In a statement, Fountain Valley disputed the union's account, but did not address specific employees' complaints. The hospital said it has followed state and federal guidelines to protect workers and patients and that it asks staff members to fill out a daily COVID-19-related screening questionnaires. The hospital confirmed that it sends employees to community testing locations rather than allow them to get tested at the hospital, which is not a public testing site.

"We take immense pride in the extraordinary professionalism and dedication our physicians, nurses and other staff have demonstrated every day in caring for our COVID-19 patients," the hospital said in a statement. "This work has not been easy, but they have risen to the challenge."

At least 29,260 health care workers in California have contracted the virus, and 143 of them have died; nationally, there are 138,626 confirmed cases and 637 deaths among health care workers, according to tracking by the state and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Nurses protest for PPE and safer working practices in Los Angeles on Aug. 5. Lucy Nicholson / Reuters file

Up and down California, where COVID-19 cases spiked through July and into August, health care personnel in hospitals say they're facing working conditions that leave them vulnerable to the coronavirus. Health care workers and their unions have tried to improve their situation facility by facility — one even held a five-day strike at a Santa Rosa hospital last month — but they have made little headway. Six months into the pandemic, they say they are still forced to reuse protective equipment and are denied testing by their own hospitals. Now, many say they need government intervention.

The National Union of Healthcare Workers has asked the state government to issue new rules requiring testing of all newly admitted hospital patients for COVID-19, as well as baseline and exposure-driven testing of health care personnel. Sal Rosselli, the union's president, said it presented its plan recently to Gov. Gavin Newsom and other top state officials, who seemed receptive. (Newsom's office didn't respond to a request for comment.)

"No provider was ready for this pandemic — it was chaos, and it continues to be very chaotic," Rosselli said. "But the fact that workers that treat these patients every day or clean their rooms can't get tested even when they have symptoms, or even when they're exposed, is the demonstration that this industry is driven by profit and not by providing adequate care."