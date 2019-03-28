Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

March 28, 2019, 4:32 PM GMT By David K. Li

An Amtrak employee opened fire on his boss in New York City on Thursday morning before killing himself a short time later, police said.

The 53-year-old victim was wounded in the leg at Sunnyside Yards, in the borough of Queens, near 39th Street and Skillman Avenue at 9:19 a.m., according to the NYPD.

Officers chased the 48-year-old gunman to the parking lot of a Rite Aid drug store, less than a mile away on Roosevelt Avenue at 51st Street, police said, where they found him dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

NBC New York captured footage of police surrounding a black Cadillac in the Rite Aid parking lot, before removing a body from the vehicle.

The wounded Amtrak supervisor is expected to recover, police said. An Amtrak spokeswoman declined to comment.