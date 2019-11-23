Amtrak train collides with vehicle, causing multiple fatalities

By Dennis Romero
Multiple fatalities were reported after an Amtrak passenger train collided with a vehicle in the Jupiter, Florida, area on Saturday, authorities said.
Teri Barbera, spokeswoman for the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, confirmed that the crash caused multiple deaths, but said she was not sure about the exact number.
She said first responders believe the dead were all connected to the auto.
The collision was reported about 2 p.m., Barbera said.
NBC News affiliate WPTV of West Palm Beach reported that the vehicle was heavily damaged. The tracks were closed as authorities investigated the cause of the crash, the station said.
Jupiter is about 60 miles north of Fort Lauderdale.