An Amtrak train derailed Monday afternoon after striking a dump truck in Mendon, Missouri, officials said.

There were reports of injuries aboard Train 4 after “several cars derailed,” according to a statement from Amtrak. The train was carrying 243 passengers and traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol tweeted that approximately eight trains had derailed, with multiple agencies on scene providing aid.

Mendon is about 115 miles northeast of Kansas City.

Gov. Mike Parson tweeted about the derailment, saying the Missouri Department of Public Safety, the highway patrol and other personnel were responding.

“We are saddened to hear of the Amtrak train derailment in Chariton County this afternoon ... We ask Missourians to join us in praying for all those impacted,” Parson said.

Monday’s derailment marks the second consecutive day an Amtrak train was involved in a serious crash.

Three people were killed and two others injured after an Amtrak train crashed into a vehicle obstructing rail tracks near Brentwood, California, on Sunday, officials said.

