Amtrak worker in New York City killed in explosion, possibly from power line, police say

Amtrak halted several trains coming into or out of New York City's Pennsylvania Station after the blast.

By David K. Li and Kelcey Henderson

An Amtrak worker died and multiple other people were injured in an explosion in New York City on Thursday, authorities said.

The Amtrak employee had been working on an electrical line when the blast occurred in the Bronx, authorities said. The NYPD responded to a 911 call on the explosion just after 11 a.m.

Police had initially reported that a transformer had exploded, before NYPD Chief of Department Terence Monahan said the employee was killed while "working on an electrical line."

Amtrak immediately halted several trains coming into and departing from the city's Pennsylvania Station. By about 1 p.m., the delayed trains appeared to be moving again.

