Amy Schumer almost backed out of hosting 'SNL' after 3-year-old son was hospitalized for RSV

Amy Schumer almost backed out of hosting "Saturday Night Live" last week after her 3-year-old son, Gene, was rushed to the emergency room for respiratory syncytial virus, she told The Hollywood Reporter.

“I was like, ‘I’m obviously not hosting [SNL] anymore," she told the outlet. "I was texting people like, ‘Should I see who can fill in? Or, are they going to do that?’ And they were like, ‘No, you’re going to do it.’ So I just missed all of Thursday and went in Friday morning.”

The 41-year-old comedian, who hosted "SNL" on Nov. 5, told The Hollywood Reporter that she's still traumatized by her son with Chris Fischer coming down with the virus, which he's since recovered from.

In an Instagram post she made after hosting the NBC sketch comedy show, Schumer said it had been the hardest week of her life.

"I missed Thursday rehearsals when my son was rushed to ER and admitted for RSV," she wrote. "I got to be with him the whole day at the hospital and the beautiful humans at @nbcsnl couldn't have been more supportive. My son is home and better."

Schumer also shared a photo on her Instagram story of her and Gene lying in a hospital bed together as they watched a video on her phone. The 3-year-old was receiving oxygen in the image.

“This was our Thursday,” she said in the caption. “Rsv is not f---ing around.”

RSV can cause “mild, cold-like symptoms,” according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and is the most common cause of bronchiolitis and pneumonia in children younger than 1 in the U.S.