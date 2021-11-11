Bob Murray, the general manager and executive vice president of the Anaheim Ducks, has resigned and will enroll in an alcohol abuse program, the team announced.

His resignation, tendered Wednesday morning, comes one day after he was placed on administrative leave, pending an ongoing investigation into professional conduct.

"We recently became aware of accusations of improper professional conduct against Bob Murray. After internal review, we enlisted Sheppard Mullin to perform an independent investigation," the Anaheim Ducks said in a statement Tuesday on Murray being placed on leave.

The following day, Murray apologized for his conduct in announcing his departure, vowing to change his ways.

"I want to apologize to anyone adversely affected by my behavior. I vow to make changes to my life, starting with enrolling in a treatment program," he said. "As I step away from the Ducks, I will focus my attention on where it should be: improving my life for the betterment of my family and friends."

Henry and Susan Samueli, the owners of the NHL franchise, also issued a statement announcing Murray’s resignation.

"First and foremost, we apologize on behalf of the organization to anyone affected by misconduct from Bob," the owners said. "We expect every member of our organization to be treated with respect and will not stand for abuse of any kind."

They added that they “do not condone his conduct," but they "fully support his efforts to improve his physical and mental health by asking for help."

While the team did not elaborate on what kind of issues Murray was under investigation for, sources told ESPN the probe was reportedly prompted by Murray’s behavior toward staffers, coaches and players, including verbal abuse.

Murray had worked with the Ducks since 2005. He was an assistant general manager when the team won the Stanley Cup in 2007. The following year he became the team’s general manager. He won the NHL’s Jim Gregory General Manager of the Year award for the 2013-14 season.

The Ducks owners will now search for a new permanent general manager, with a projected deadline of “no later than next summer.”

Jeff Solomon, vice president of hockey operations and assistant general manager, will assume the role of interim general manager.