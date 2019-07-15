Breaking News Emails
Andrea Mitchell, NBC News' chief foreign affairs correspondent and host of MSNBC's "Andrea Mitchell Reports," will receive a lifetime achievement award at this year's news and documentary Emmy Awards, the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences announced Monday.
Mitchell — who covers U.S. foreign policy, international diplomacy, and intelligence and national security issues — will be presented with the honor at New York's Lincoln Center on Sept. 24, two days after the Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles.
"Andrea Mitchell's groundbreaking career has earned the respect of journalists around the world who aspire to match her standard of excellence," Adam Sharp, academy president and CEO, said in a statement. "She is an icon."
Sharp praised Mitchell for shaping "Americans' understanding of domestic politics and international affairs, building esteem and trust with colleagues, world leaders, and most importantly, the viewers she informs."
The award's previous recipients include media mogul Ted Turner, television personality Larry King, veteran broadcast journalist Barbara Walters, and former "Nightline" anchor Ted Koppel.
"Thanks to everybody at MSNBC and NBC," Mitchell said at the start of her MSNBC show Monday. "What a lifetime it is — and more to come."
Mitchell, who joined NBC News in 1978, has reported on many pivotal domestic and foreign events of the last several decades, such as the run-up to the Iraq War, the evolving U.S.-Cuban relationship, and the last three U.S. presidential elections. She led NBC News' coverage of Hillary Clinton's second presidential bid.
In her role as foreign affairs correspondent, Mitchell has reported exclusive dispatches from North Korea, Afghanistan, the Middle East, Bosnia, Kosovo, Pakistan and Haiti.
Mitchell has previously won awards for her reporting. She earned the Freedom of the Press Award from the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press earlier this year, and was honored with a lifetime achievement award at the Washington Women in Journalism Awards in April.
She has also received the Los Angeles Press Club's lifetime achievement award, the International Women's Media Foundation's lifetime achievement award, and the International Radio and Television Society Foundation's Giant of Broadcast and Electronic Arts Honor.
Mitchell's past assignments include serving as the network's chief White House correspondent and energy correspondent. She is married to former Federal Reserve Board Chairman Alan Greenspan and lives in Washington, D.C.