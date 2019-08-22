Breaking News Emails
The head chef of a landmark Manhattan restaurant who vanished without explanation has been found dead, according to the restaurant.
"We have sadly learned that Andrea Zamperoni, a well-respected and beloved member of the Cipriani team for many years, who went missing last Sunday has been found deceased," Cipriani Dolci said in a statement to NBC News on Thursday.
"His brother is overcome with grief and regrets he will not be available to provide any comments," the statement said. "We trust the NYPD is exerting all efforts to investigate and bring clarity to this tragic situation."
Download the NBC News app for breaking news and politics
Zamperoni, the head chef at Cipriani Dolci in Grand Central Station, hadn't unexpectedly missed a day at work in a decade, his assistant chef, Ignacio Albo, said. But Zamperoni, 33, didn't show up Monday and wasn't seen since.
"A good friend, family member, co-worker is now gone and missing — of course I can’t help but think the worst,” Albo told NBC New York.
Police were investigating Thursday whether a body found at a location in the New York City borough of Queens, described by authorities as a lodge or hotel, was connected to the disappearance of Zamperoni, NBC New York reported.
Cipriani Dolci, a balcony restaurant and bar that overlooks Grand Central's concourse, is a long-standing popular destination for both local commuters and tourists. The Cipriani chain has eateries around the world.
The New York City Police Department said Zamperoni was reported missing Monday. His mother in Italy grew concerned when he missed their daily call Sunday, NBC New York reported.
Police said Zamperoni was last seen near his residence in Flushing, Queens.
"We will keep Andrea's family in our thoughts and prayers and respect their privacy during this difficult time," Cipriani Dolci said. "Andrea was a responsible, good-hearted, kind and very hard-working individual who will be deeply missed by all of us."