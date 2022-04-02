Andrew Cuomo sues NY ethics commission in attempt to not turn over book profits

Andrew Cuomo has filed a lawsuit against New York's ethics commission in an attempt to stop it from seizing his earnings from a book he wrote about his handling of the Covid-19 pandemic when he was the state's governor.

Cuomo accused the Joint Commission on Public Ethics of violating his constitutional rights and showing “extraordinary bias against him” when it ordered him to forfeit $5.1 million in proceeds from his book deal in December, according to the lawsuit filed in Supreme Court in Albany Friday.

Shortly after the order was issued, the commission received a letter from the New York State Attorney General Letitia James telling its members they needed to take additional steps in order to be able to claim the money. At the time, Cuomo's legal team decried the order and promised to take the matter to court.

Cuomo was ordered to turn over his proceeds four months after he announced his resignation as New York's governor following a withering report from James documenting multiple accusations of sexual harassment against women.

The commission, which has regulatory oversight over lobbyists and government officials, granted approval for Cuomo’s book deal in July 2020 after being told the then-governor would not use state personnel or resources.

Last year, the commission reversed its decision after a state assembly investigation revealed that state resources and personnel were used for the book.

Cuomo's representatives declined to comment on the matter or the lawsuit on Saturday, but they had previously said that any state employees involved with the book were using personal time, not work time.

The Joint Commission on Public Ethics declined to comment on the lawsuit Saturday.