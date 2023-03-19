Andrew Lloyd Webber reveals his eldest son is critically ill with stomach cancer

Broadway icon Andrew Lloyd Webber revealed on Saturday that his eldest son is critically ill with stomach cancer.

In a statement, the famed English composer and theater impresario said he is "absolutely devastated" by his son Nick's condition.

"As my friends and family know, he has been fighting gastric cancer for the last 18 months and Nick is now hospitalised," he said.

Webber said because of his son's hospitalization, he hasn't been able to attend recent previews for his newest Broadway musical, "Bad Cinderella," and may not be able to go to its opening night this Thursday.

"We are all praying that Nick will turn the corner. He is bravely fighting with his indomitable humour, but at the moment my place is with him and the family," Webber said.

Most known for Broadway shows like "Cats" and "The Phantom of the Opera," Webber is an EGOT recipient, "having received an Emmy, four Grammys, an Oscar and eight Tony Awards," according to his website.

Webber was also knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 1992 for his contribution to theater.

His newest musical, "Bad Cinderella," is an updated take on Cinderella where the princess is a nonconformist who rebels against traditional norms of beauty and behavior.

The show stars Linedy Genao as the lead, making her the first Latina originating a leading role in an Andrew Lloyd Webber musical.