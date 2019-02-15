Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Feb. 15, 2019, 7:18 PM GMT By David K. Li

A Texas man who is said to be upset that his mother's boyfriend is African American attacked a random black passenger at a Houston bus stop, police said.

Albert Gallegos, 21, has been charged with aggravated assault on the elderly in a Jan. 7 attack on a 92-year-old man, according to court documents.

Gallegos "is obviously a violent person and has hatred" toward African Americans because his mother is dating a black male, police from Metropolitan Transit Authority of Harris County said.

Albert Gallegos Harris County Sheriff's Office

"The suspect walked up behind the complainant and unprovoked and viciously attacked the complainant rendering him unconscious," the police document stated.

Gallegos was arrested Tuesday, an MTA spokewsoman said.

"I believe the suspect's vicious attack against the complainant is a hate crime," according to a statement by Robert Smith, a criminal investigator for the Houston MTA.

People who work near the bus stop identified Gallegos and told police that he "always goes after and tries to attack American Americans," according to the affidavit.

Gallegos is being held in jail in lieu of $20,000 bail.

He also faces a family assault charge, records showed.

Police said Gallegos pulled a knife on his mother on Christmas Day as they argued about her boyfriend. He threatened to kill the pair, police said.

His mother "has been dating a black male for the past five years, and the defendant has been angry about the relationship since it began," according to a criminal complaint.

It wasn't clear Friday if Gallegos has a lawyer. The Harris County District Attorney's office could immediately be reached reached for comment.