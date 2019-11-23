Aniah Blanchard disappearance: 2nd arrest in case of UFC fighter's missing stepdaughter

A second man was booked early Saturday morning in Alabama in connection to the disappearance of Aniah Haley Blanchard, the teenage stepdaughter of UFC star Walt Harris.
Antwain “Squirmy” Fisher was booked in Alabama's Lee County Detention Center at 12:53 a.m. on first-degree kidnapping charges, the jail confirmed. Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes also confirmed Fisher's arrest.
Another suspect in the case, Ibraheem Yazeed, was arrested earlier this month in western Florida on the same charge.
Yazeed was identified by authorities as a person of interest after video surveillance showed him inside the convenience store where Blanchard, 19, was last seen on Oct. 23, in Auburn, Alabama.
Blanchard's damaged car was discovered two days after her disappearance in Montgomery, Alabama, with blood inside. But Blanchard, a student at Southern Union College in Auburn, has not been found.
Fisher's alleged involvement remains unclear, but authorities have long maintained that Yazeed did not work alone.
"We think that he's not the only person involved," Auburn Police Department Capt. Lorenza Dorsey told NBC News earlier this month. "We're looking for other individuals as well."
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey and UFC President Dana White announced rewards totaling $30,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of anyone involved in Blanchard’s disappearance.
Yazeed was arrested after two weeks on the run. He had been out on bond on a separate kidnapping and murder case.
Harris pulled out of a scheduled UFC heavyweight bout on Dec. 7 after receiving word of his stepdaughter's disappearance.