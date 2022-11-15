Anne Heche estate sued by woman whose home was destroyed in fatal car crash

Anne Heche’s estate has been sued by the woman whose Los Angeles home was destroyed in the car crash that ended the actor’s life.

Heche, 53, died on Aug. 14 after being removed from life support nine days after she crashed her Mini Cooper into Lynne Mishele’s Mar Vista home, sparking a fire.

Calling the crash a “horrific and tragic incident,” the lawsuit, filed by attorney Shawn Holley in Los Angeles County Superior Court on Nov. 10, says Mishele and her pets nearly lost their lives in the incident on Aug. 5. It seeks at least $2 million in damages.

Heche’s vehicle, the lawsuit said, barreled through the front of Mishele’s home before coming “to a halt just feet away” from her, her two dogs, Bree and Rueben, and her tortoise, Marley.

“Thankfully, (Mishele) and her pets, which she regards as family, avoided death that day,” the lawsuit said. However, it said the incident left Mishele "completely traumatized" and "without a place to live."

"As a direct consequence of Heche’s outrageous conduct and unlawful acts, (Mishele) and her beloved pets almost lost their lives, not to mention that (Mishele) also had an entire life’s worth of her personal possessions destroyed in the fire," including mementos from her deceased parents who both passed away in 2020, the lawsuit said.

A representative for Heche's estate did not immediately respond to a request for comment from NBC News.

The Aug. 5 crash, which caused a fire, was ruled an accident by the Los Angeles County medical examiner’s office.

A Los Angeles police spokesman had previously said police were investigating the crash as a felony DUI collision. However, after Heche — who made her mark in Hollywood with roles in "Donnie Brasco," "Volcano" and "I Know What You Did Last Summer" — was declared brain-dead, police said that there would be no more investigative efforts.

Mishele's lawsuit asks for at least $2 million, but the claim could be more depending on the total value of damages from the crash.