March 14, 2019, 5:43 PM GMT By David K. Li

Another thoroughbred horse died at Santa Anita on Thursday, officials from the famed California racetrack said, bringing the total number of fatalities to 22 since Christmas.

The 3-year-old filly, Princess Lili B, trained by David Bernstein, suffered a catastrophic injury during a workout shortly before 9 a.m. and had to be put down, Santa Anita and state officials said.

The rash of deadly spills prompted officials to suspend racing at the track on March 3, and they began allowing workouts on the main track on Monday.

Among the races canceled was the $600,000 Santa Anita Handicap.

While deadly accidents are a constant threat in horse racing, the number of recent fatalities stands out. There were 10 horse deaths at Santa Anita from Dec. 26 to March 5 in 2017-18, 11 in 2016-17 in that same period and 16 in 2015-16, according to data from the California Horse Racing Board.

Santa Anita, about 20 miles northeast of downtown Los Angeles, first opened on Christmas Day 1934 and is one of the sport's most storied tracks.

Known as "The Great Race Place," iconic horses such as Azucar, Seabiscuit, Spectacular Bid, Affirmed, American Pharoah and Justify have raced on the oval in Arcadia, California.

