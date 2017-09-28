Another Rockfall at El Capitan, Day After Person Killed

A new rockfall occurred at Yosemite National Park’s famed "El Capitan" monolith Thursday afternoon, park officials said, a day after a huge boulder broke free from the face and killed one person and injured another.

Cameras captured the rockfall, which occurred at around 3:30 p.m. local time (6:30 p.m. ET), according to NBC affiliate KSEE. It was not clear if anyone was injured. The National Park Service said that a road was closed after the new rockfall.

A climber on El Capitan, Peter Zabrok, said in a video showing the aftermath that Thursday’s rockfall was "a full order of magnitude bigger" than the deadly one that occurred Wednesday.

"We felt the entire mass of El Capitan shaking under our feet," Zabrok said in a phone interview. "We wondered if full face of rock we were standing on was going to collapse," he said.

On Wednesday, a sheet of rock estimated to be 130 feet tall, 65 feet wide and between 3 and 10 feet thick broke off of the face of the more than 3,000-foot-tall granite monolith and struck a British couple below, killing one and leaving another with serious injuries, park officials said.

Play Facebook

Twitter

Embed Massive Boulder Kills 1, Injures Another, In Yosemite National Park 1:03 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="https://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/1057418819878" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

It was among seven rockfalls that began happening at around 1:52 p.m., the park service said.

Before Wednesday’s incident, the last person killed in a rockfall at Yosemite National Park was on June 13, 1999, when climber Peter Terbush was killed in a rockfall from Glacier Point.

In all 16 people have been killed from rockfalls at the park since records began being kept in 1857, the park service said. It is currently climbing season in Yosemite.