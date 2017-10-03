Anthony Scaramucci, Media Mogul? Not Exactly.

Anthony Scaramucci officially launched his media organization in the basement of his New York City restaurant on Monday.

But the two dozen journalists in attendance were often left scratching their heads as to what exactly the former White House director of communications was doing or what the "Scaramucci Post" really is.

"There are components of this that are think tank in orientation. There are components of this that are direct, plain vanilla news that are frankly unfiltered — kind of cold brew news — and then there are parts of this that are policy related," he said, refusing to provide many concrete details beyond that the Scaramucci Post would remain on Twitter and focus on video.

White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci speaks at a news conference in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House on July 21. Michael Reynolds / EPA

Though it was originally intended to be a launch party, the Scaramucci Post announced hours before the event that it had changed to an "open round-table discussion on what happened (in Las Vegas) and the path forward."

Scaramucci denied that political ambitions were behind his getting into the media business.

"It’s actually not that," he said when a reporter suggested the Scaramucci Post would enhance his chances for a future run for office.

Lance Leifer, a former hedge fund manager who came to some prominence as the actor and singer Taye Diggs's social media manager, now operates an iPhone for Scaramucci’s live videos and runs portions of the media organization's strategy.

"I’ve seen social media be a force for good," Leifer said, "and that’s what I want to do here."

The idea for Scaramucci Post was born in August shortly after Scaramucci was fired from the White House.

But for anyone interested in finding out what exactly the media organization will be doing, Scaramucci essentially told them to "wait and see."

"Actions speak louder than words," the former hedge fund manager said. "So watch it unfold."