Feb. 17, 2019, 6:26 PM GMT By Janelle Griffith

Anthony Weiner was released from a federal prison in Massachusetts and is now under the watch of a re-entry program in New York, according to Federal Bureau of Prisons records.

The disgraced ex-congressman served 15 months of his 21-month sentence at Federal Medical Center Devens in Ayer, Massachusetts, after pleading guilty to sexting with a 15-year-old girl.

Devens is one of two federal prisons that house sex offenders who volunteer for what the Federal Bureau of Prisons describes as "high-intensity programming" to prevent re-offending.

Weiner, 54, is now being supervised by the federal Residential Reentry Management in New York, records show. It is unclear if he is in a reentry center or under home confinement before his official release on May 14. A prison official told NBC News on Sunday that it does not disclose when inmates are moved.

Weiner pleaded guilty in May 2017 to one count of transferring obscene material to a minor. As part of his plea agreement, Weiner must register as a sex offender. He must also pay a $10,000 fine and be under three years of supervised release.

At his sentencing, Weiner asked for leniency.

"I was a very sick man for a long time," he said. "I have a disease but I have no excuse."

His now ex-wife Huma Abedin, a former aide to Hillary Clinton, filed for divorce the same day he pleaded guilty in 2017. They later withdrew the divorce action and said they would settle the divorce "swiftly and privately" to protect their child.