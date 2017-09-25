Anthony Weiner Sentenced to Nearly Two Years in Prison for Sexting Scandal

Anthony Weiner — the former New York congressman whose career and marriage were wrecked by sexting scandals — sobbed Monday as a federal judge sentenced him to nearly two years in prison for X-rated communication with a 15-year-old girl.

"I was a very sick man for a long time," Weiner told the judge in asking for leniency. "I have a disease but I have no excuse."

Former Congressman Anthony Weiner arrives at U.S. Federal Court on Monday for sentencing after pleading guilty to one count of sending obscene messages to a minor. Lucas Jackson / Reuters

The disgraced Democrat's voice began cracking moments after he started reading a prepared a statement in which he invoked his soon-to-be ex-wife, Huma Abedin and their young son. Abedin, a former aide to Hillary Clinton, was not in the courtroom, but Weiner's parents and brother were.

Pausing at times to wipe his eyes with a tissue, Weiner said that even after his predilections were publicly exposed in 2011 and 2013, forcing him to resign from Congress and dooming a mayoral run, he remained in denial.

"I convinced myself my behavior wasn't really a problem," Weiner said.

But now, he said, he realizes he is "an addict," attends therapy twice a week and is trying to help others with similar compulsions.

Play Facebook

Twitter

Embed After Teen Sexting Sentence, What's Next for Anthony Weiner? 2:49 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="https://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/1054291523962" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

It began unfolding six years ago when Weiner accidentally tweeted a photo of his bulging crotch, prompting his resignation from Congress amid revelations the misfire wasn't a one-time transgression.

Two years later, Weiner mounted a run for mayor of New York City, but that campaign was derailed by revelations that he continued to have steamy conversations online after he quit the House to focus on being a "better husband" to a pregnant Abedin.

When the last round of allegations surfaced in 2016 — including reports that Weiner had transmitted a photo of himself shirtless and aroused, with his son asleep on the bed next to him, to a mother of two — Abedin announced she was leaving him. Their divorce is not yet final.

The 53-year-old pleaded guilty in May to one count of transferring obscene material to a minor after investigators found he had also exchanged explicit texts and photos with the 15-year-old and allegedly requested her to sexually perform for him on video.

Weiner maintained contact with the girl even after he knew she was underage. Their online activity came to light after the teen sold an interview to a British tabloid for $30,000, and the FBI then launched an investigation.

The probe became a factor in the presidential election when then-FBI Director James Comey announced an investigation into Clinton's private server needed to be reopened because of emails found on a laptop used by Weiner and Abedin. Clinton has said the development contributed to her loss to Donald Trump.

Before her husband's sentencing, Abedin submitted a letter to the court asking the judge for leniency on behalf of the couple's son, describing him as a good father.

"With Anthony, I have repeatedly found myself in circumstances I never imagined," she wrote. "I am devastated by Anthony's actions, and I understand he must face their consequences."