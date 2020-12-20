Apparent social media stunt leads to more than a dozen arrests in Miami

Drivers who were seen on video blocking traffic by making donuts in the center of an intersection led to more than a dozen arrests Friday night in Miami Beach.

The suspects are believed to be part of a “car club” that organized similar stunts in Miramar before moving to Dade, Miami, and Miami Beach, Miami Beach Police Officer Ernesto Rodriguez said in a Twitter thread Saturday. Officers were alerted to traffic concerns about 11:52 p.m., and suspects fled after they arrived.

Suspects were eventually caught and arrested on narcotics felonies, according to Rodriguez.

“The MBPD is monitoring these groups and will proactively attempt to deter these events in the future,” Rodriguez said. “It was a very busy night in Miami Beach. Over a dozen arrests were made in the late evening alone.”

Video recorded by Miami-based artist Havi Schanz showed the drivers taking turns making donuts in the center of an intersection for at least seven minutes before police began to arrive and people left the scene.

Multiple people were seen on the video walking very close to the cars while they were driving, seemingly recording them on camera.

Police told NBC Miami that the suspects were allegedly driving recklessly to post on social media. Rodriguez did not immediately respond to a request for more information from NBC News on Sunday.