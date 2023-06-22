What's the appeal of extreme adventures like the missing sub? A friend and fellow billionaire explains

It’s not for everyone but, for a certain type of adventurer, descending to the depths of the ocean inside a small and cramped vessel means “doing something extraordinary,” a friend of two of the people aboard the missing Titan submersible told NBC News Thursday.

Per Wimmer, who describes himself as an astronaut, adventurer, explorer, philanthropist, global financier, author and private island owner, operates in those circles.

The Danish national, 54, said in a telephone interview that he is friends with Stockton Rush, CEO of OceanGate, the company that chartered the submersible, and British billionaire adventurer Hamish Harding, who were among the five aboard the vessel when it lost contact with its mother ship on Sunday. Shahzada Dawood, 48, and his 19-year-old son, Suleman, were also on board, along with French diver Paul-Henri Nargeolet, 77.

Describing them as “adventurers,” Wimmer said they tried to “test the boundaries” and “do something extraordinary.”

A maritime surveillance aircraft searches for the Titan off Newfoundland, Canada, on Tuesday. Jessica Fox / Canadian Forces

Adventurers like himself aren’t blind to the risks, he said, adding that they calculate and weigh those risks against what they see as potential benefits.

“What’s the probability things can go wrong? But also what’s the upside in doing it?” said Wimmer, who worked for Goldman Sachs and McKinsey & Company before setting up his own investment bank, Wimmer Financial. “As adventurers, that’s what we do — we break records, we break boundaries.”

Wimmer said he tried to visit the Titanic on the very same submersible in 2021 but “bureaucratic” problems meant they never left port.

He said he had completed astronaut training with Sir Richard Branson’s commercial space program Virgin Galactic and is signed up to go into space with its SpaceShipTwo. According to his bio, he also completed a tandem skydive over Mount Everest in 2008 and spent time in the Amazon.