Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak briefly hospitalized following minor stroke

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak was hospitalized Wednesday in Mexico City.

The Silicon Valley tech entrepreneur, 73, was attending the World Business Forum when he had a minor stroke, he told ABC News.

Wozniak was a scheduled speaker on Wednesday, according to the forum's website. He was feeling dizzy that morning while working on his computer, then had some vertigo and couldn’t walk. He said he went to the hospital and they did an MRI that showed he had a "minor but real stroke," according to ABC.

Wozniak is no longer in the hospital and was flying home, he told the news outlet.

Wozniak co-founded Apple with his business partner Steve Jobs in Jobs' garage in 1976. Jobs died in 2011 at the age of 56.

Wozniak, who is known by his nickname "Woz," famously designed Apple’s first line of products, the Apple I and II, transforming personal computing. Apple went on to become the world's most valuable company.