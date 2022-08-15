Yaqub Talib, the younger brother of former NFL cornerback Aqib Talib, is wanted in connection with a deadly shooting at a youth football game in Texas on Saturday night, police said.

Police in Lancaster, a city in Dallas County, said officers were dispatched to Lancaster Community Park at around 8:50 p.m. local time (9:50 p.m. ET) after receiving multiple calls.

Upon arrival, officers were told that a disagreement had taken place among coaching staff and the officiating crew, police said.

Yaqub Talib. Lancaster Police Dept

"During the disagreement, the opposing coach staff were involved in a physical altercation and one of the individuals involved in the altercation discharged a firearm striking one adult male," the department said.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, the department said.

Police identified the suspect in the shooting as Yaqub Talib and said there was an active warrant out for his arrest. NBC News has reached out to the police for more information.

TMZ reported that Aqib Talib, who played for the Buccaneers, Patriots, Broncos and Rams across 12 NFL seasons, had also been at the scene of the shooting. NBC News was not immediately able to confirm that reporting.

An attorney for the former NFL player told the outlet: “Aqib was present when this unfortunate incident occurred and is very distraught and devastated over this terrible loss of life.”

“He would like to convey his condolences to the family of the victim and to everyone who witnessed this unfortunate tragedy,” the attorney reportedly said.

The victim in the shooting was later identified as Coach Mike Hickmon, according to NBC Dallas-Fort Worth.

Sharing condolences to Hickmon’s family on its Facebook page following the incident, TexaSports, a youth athletic league, said: “Tonight we lost a great father, son, husband and coach."

"(Hickmon) was coaching his son and team today at a sporting event somewhere in Dallas when his life was taken by a coward,” the post said. “We pray for the Family and our community at this crazy time in youth sports.”

A spokesperson with TexaSports told NBC Dallas-Fort Worth that Hickmon had been coaching in the league for years. However, they said Saturday’s event was not hosted by their league, but a different organization.

Pastor Keith Hall told NBC Dallas-Fort Worth that Hickmon was one of his church's members. He said he called Hickmon's wife after hearing about Saturday's incident “and when I called her and she said, ‘Pastor he didn’t make it. He didn’t make it.’ And she was just heartbroken, and all the air was sucked out of us."

Hall said Hickmon was active in their church, Grace Temple Fellowship, and had been passionate about coaching youth football.

“People gravitated to him. They loved him and they called him coach. He took time with them,” Hall told NBC Dallas-Fort Worth. “That’s just the type of person he was.”