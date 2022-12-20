A bitter blast of Arctic air from Canada is expected to bring "life-threatening" cold to parts of the United States in the lead-up to Christmas, weather officials have warned.

A strong arctic high pressure system extending from western Canada to the northern Plains is expected to bring "very cold air" across the region, while extending into parts of the Pacific Northwest this week, the National Weather Service said.

Along with the bitter cold, snow is also expected to impact parts of the U.S., bringing "pre-holiday travel headaches," the weather service warned.

As the cold airmass bites deeper into Washington State, "an approaching storm system and surge of moisture will lead to widespread snow to impact northern and western portions of The Evergreen State," it warned.

"Snow is likely to fall across the lowlands as well and could be heavy at times, leading to dangerous travel conditions," it said.

The heaviest snowfall amounts are expected in the higher terrain of the Cascades and into northern Idaho, northwest Montana and western Wyoming, the National Weather Service said, adding: "These regions will have the best chances for over a foot of snow."

The dangerous arctic air over the northern Plains and western Canada is expected to move south, following behind a system already crossing the Pacific Northwest on Tuesday, the weather service said.