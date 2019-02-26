Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Feb. 26, 2019, 4:37 PM GMT By Janelle Griffith

Ariana Grande, who already sits atop the Billboard Hot 100 charts for her song "7 Rings," has landed another top spot: the most-followed woman on Instagram.

Grande recently surpassed Selena Gomez, who held the title for about three years.

The "Thank U, Next" singer has 146.3 million Instagram followers compared with Gomez' 146 million.

Grande is the second most-followed user behind Cristiano Ronaldo, who took the title as the most-followed person on Instagram from Gomez in October.

Ronaldo has 155.9 million followers.

Last week, Grande became the first artist since the Beatles to have songs in the top three spots of the Billboard Hot 100 charts with her singles "7 Rings," "Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I'm Bored," and "Thank U, Next."

Billboard credits Grande's "hyperactive presence on the platform" for her social media achievement.